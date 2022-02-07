Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $692.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $692.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $729.05.

Shares of REGN opened at $622.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

