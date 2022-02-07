Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $16.97 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.