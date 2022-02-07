Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $16.97 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

