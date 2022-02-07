Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,834,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,834,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $176,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

