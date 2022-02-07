Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 329,300 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.25 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.