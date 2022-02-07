Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,200 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.54% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CTT opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $396.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

