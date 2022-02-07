Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Suzano worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Suzano by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.