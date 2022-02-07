Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

RPTX stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

