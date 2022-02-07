Research Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.
Shares of EDV opened at C$29.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.53. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.