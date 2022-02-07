Reservoir Media (RSVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.