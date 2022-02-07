Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $23.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $970.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

