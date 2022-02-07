Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 784,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,876,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

