Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 133.21.

Shares of RIVN opened at 60.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 91.08. Rivian has a 52-week low of 50.00 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

