Rivulet Capital LLC Invests $142.57 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,481,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,574,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 7.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

