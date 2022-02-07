Robert W. Baird Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $242.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $183.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

