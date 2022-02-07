Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.17% of Roblox worth $67,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $64.68 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.