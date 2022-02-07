Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Roblox worth $190,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.