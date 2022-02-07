Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

