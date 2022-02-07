Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $63.13 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

