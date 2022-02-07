Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1,736.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.
ARCB opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $125.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
