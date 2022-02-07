Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,030 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $99.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

