Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,443 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 108.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 74.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 88.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,698 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

SPCE stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

