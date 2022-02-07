Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.25 or 0.07196976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,737.92 or 0.99759554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.