Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 435 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

