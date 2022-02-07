Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

