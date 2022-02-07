Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the lowest is $3.64. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.09 to $16.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.