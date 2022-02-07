Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVT. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Evotec in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €30.47 ($34.24) on Friday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($51.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

