Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$37.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.84.

SU stock opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$38.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

