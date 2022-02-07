Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

