Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Ryder System worth $62,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of R opened at $71.75 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

