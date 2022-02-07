Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $377.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.27.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
