Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $377.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.27.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

