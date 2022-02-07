Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Receives $30.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $24,250,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

