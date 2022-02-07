Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

