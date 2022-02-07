Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. 80,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,672. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

