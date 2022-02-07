ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

