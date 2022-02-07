Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 232,305 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

