Second Curve Capital LLC Acquires 9,593 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. RBB Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.72. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,350. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

