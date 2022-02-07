Second Curve Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Second Curve Capital LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 5.5% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Second Curve Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 334.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 72,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 28.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,346. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.