Sectoral Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $221.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

