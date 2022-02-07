Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.55. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 75,254 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 905,194 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

