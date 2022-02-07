Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $379,647.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

