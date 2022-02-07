Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.80 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

