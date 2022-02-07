ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned about 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $286,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.30. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,092. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

