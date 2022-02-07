Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

