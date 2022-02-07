Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.97. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

