Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.97. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.