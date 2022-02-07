Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

LWSCF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.