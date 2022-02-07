Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

SVM opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

