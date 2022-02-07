Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce $9.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLHG. Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of SLHG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

