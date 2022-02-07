Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.