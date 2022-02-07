Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

