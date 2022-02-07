Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Cowen lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.73.

SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snap by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Snap by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

